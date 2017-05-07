Trump tells the truth - the job is hard

Trump tells the truth - the job is hard

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

President Donald Trump talks with House Speaker Paul Ryan in the Rose Garden of the White House Thursday after the House pushed through a health care bill. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana is at left, and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, is at right.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 15 hr Dogen 221,438
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Sat Righteousonetc 599
News No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case May 3 About time 1
News Crazy for crawdads (May '12) Apr 30 The_Dude 6
News Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08) Apr 11 Finally 374
Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16) Apr 9 Casey 2
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) Apr 8 Denise 7
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,271 • Total comments across all topics: 280,852,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC