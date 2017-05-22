Trump budget kills offshore oil revenue sharing for Louisiana, other Gulf states

President Donald Trump 's proposed fiscal year 2018 budget calls for the repeal of the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act , which Louisiana officials have counted on to provide up to $140 million a year for coastal restoration and hurricane protection projects included in the coastal master plan . According to summary tables provided to reporters by the White House Office of Management and Budget during an embargoed news conference on Monday, the Trump administration expects the repeal to save $272 million in 2018 by rescinding the sharing of about 35 percent of Gulf offshore revenue with Louisiana and other Gulf states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.