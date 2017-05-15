To prepare Louisiana for driverless vehicles, DOTD signs $2 million consulting contract

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has established a $2 million contract with three out-of-state companies as the state continues to get up to speed in the race to deploy driverless vehicles onto public roads. The "multi-year" deal to research and plan for both connected and autonomous vehicles and their impact on state roads involves a partnership between Arcadis U.S., Inc., California-based Iteris, Inc., and Texas-based Alliance Transportation Group, Inc., according to a released statement from Arcadis.

