To prepare Louisiana for driverless v...

To prepare Louisiana for driverless vehicles, DOTD signs $2 million consulting contract

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has established a $2 million contract with three out-of-state companies as the state continues to get up to speed in the race to deploy driverless vehicles onto public roads. The "multi-year" deal to research and plan for both connected and autonomous vehicles and their impact on state roads involves a partnership between Arcadis U.S., Inc., California-based Iteris, Inc., and Texas-based Alliance Transportation Group, Inc., according to a released statement from Arcadis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 14 hr Paul Scott 221,436
News Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S.... Mon Paul Scott 1
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) May 13 Redhen 8
News Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s... May 10 knoe 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) May 6 Righteousonetc 598
News No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case May 3 About time 1
News Crazy for crawdads (May '12) Apr 30 The_Dude 6
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,356 • Total comments across all topics: 281,062,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC