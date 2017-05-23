This dog, found nearly hairless and unable to stand, is ready for adoption

The Louisiana SPCA wants to find a new home for Dahlia, an 8-year-old dog plucked from beneath a blue tarp in February and restored back to good health from a host of illnesses. Whisked away from a foul home that brought her to the "brink of death," an 8-year-old female dog who overcame a phalanx of health issues is up for adoption by the Louisiana SPCA .

