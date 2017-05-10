The rest of the story: Baker High's symphonic band rises from the flood with 'Regenesis'
The Baker High School Symphonic Band, under the direction of William Earvin, has won 20 awards and its seniors earned a collective $1.3 million in college band scholarships. The success comes a year after the flood inundated the school.
