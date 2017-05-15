The facts of life: the state of sex ed in Louisiana
In a Catholic middle school, Jenni Perkins learned not to have sex before marriage. At Perkins' charter high school, a P.E. teacher said the same, after he separated the class into boys and girls and demonstrated how to use a condom by putting his entire hand into one.
