Texas man accused of pimping 3, including pregnant woman, 18

Northwest Louisiana police accuse a Texas man of forcing prostitution on three young women, including an 18-year-old who is nine months pregnant. Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington said in a news release Tuesday that all three told investigators that 24-year-old Marketh Bailey of Dallas had brought them from the Dallas area.

