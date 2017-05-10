Teen pleads guilty to misdemeanor cha...

Teen pleads guilty to misdemeanor charge in 2015 deputy involved shooting

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WBRZ

LIVINGSTON A teen that was shot by deputies in Livingston Parish in 2015 pleaded guilty to misdemeanor aggravated assault Monday morning. Matthew Peyronin was shot four times by one deputy and was arrested after spending time in the hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBRZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S.... 1 hr Paul Scott 1
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) Sat Redhen 8
News Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s... May 10 knoe 1
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) May 7 Dogen 221,435
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) May 6 Righteousonetc 598
News No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case May 3 About time 1
News Crazy for crawdads (May '12) Apr 30 The_Dude 6
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,220 • Total comments across all topics: 281,035,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC