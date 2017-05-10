Teen pleads guilty to misdemeanor charge in 2015 deputy involved shooting
LIVINGSTON A teen that was shot by deputies in Livingston Parish in 2015 pleaded guilty to misdemeanor aggravated assault Monday morning. Matthew Peyronin was shot four times by one deputy and was arrested after spending time in the hospital.
