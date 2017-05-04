Sulphur man arrested after brandishing gun at drivera
A Sulphur man driving along Interstate 10 east of Lake Charles was arrested after brandishing a handgun at another driver Friday morning in what state police described as a road rage incident. Matthew Paul Savoie, 24, of Sulphur, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Detention Center according to a release from the Louisiana State Police.
