Sulphur man arrested after brandishing gun at drivera

A Sulphur man driving along Interstate 10 east of Lake Charles was arrested after brandishing a handgun at another driver Friday morning in what state police described as a road rage incident. Matthew Paul Savoie, 24, of Sulphur, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Detention Center according to a release from the Louisiana State Police.

