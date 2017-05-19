State AGs to Sessions: Rescind crimin...

State AGs to Sessions: Rescind criminal charging guidance

6 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

More than a dozen state attorneys general sent US Attorney General Jeff Sessions a letter Thursday asking him to rescind criminal charging guidance he sent to prosecutors last week. Sessions' guidance, which he announced last Friday, paves the way for more prosecutions of non-violent drug offenders and tougher sentences, specifically rescinding instructions issued by then-President Barack Obama's administration.

