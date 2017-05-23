Southeastern Louisiana University con...

Southeastern Louisiana University confers degrees on more than 1,000

12 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Southeastern Louisiana University conferred degrees on 1,112 graduates May 13 at the university's spring commencement exercises in Hammond. The class included 410 men and 702 women who were receiving 16 different degrees and representatives from 22 states and 19 countries.

