Source: WAFB

Louisiana State Police held its annual awards ceremony on Friday, May 19 to honor troopers, public safety personnel, and civilians for going above and beyond the call of duty. The ceremony was held Friday morning at the LSP Training Academy Auditorium on Independence Blvd. in Baton Rouge.

