'Sons of Guns' reality TV star Hayden gets life for rape

Former "Sons of Guns" reality TV star Will Hayden will spend the rest of his life in prison after his April conviction for raping two girls in Louisiana. Multiple media outlets report East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore says the 51-year-old Hayden was sentenced to two life sentences to run concurrently, plus 40 years to run consecutively.

