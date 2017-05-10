'Sons of Guns' reality TV star Hayden gets life for rape
Former "Sons of Guns" reality TV star Will Hayden will spend the rest of his life in prison after his April conviction for raping two girls in Louisiana. Multiple media outlets report East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore says the 51-year-old Hayden was sentenced to two life sentences to run concurrently, plus 40 years to run consecutively.
