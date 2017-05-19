Senate plans to keep TOPS whole But Senate President John Alario doesn't believe Senators will agree to raise bar on qualifications. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://tnsne.ws/2rzou5q BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's popular college scholarship program will likely remain fully funded even after the Senate tweaks is version of next year's budget, but the Senate isn't keen on making any changes to the qualifications for TOPS, President John Alario said.

