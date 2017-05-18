Revamped Louisiana abortion clinic regulations said responsible for dwindling number of clinics
Advocate staff photo by RICHARD ALAN HANNON -- In this file photo, New Orleans lawyer Ellie Schilling testifies in front of the House Committee on Health and Welfare against HB388 authored by State Rep. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, in 2014 at the Louisiana State Capitol. Laws signed by Jindal require women undergo ultrasounds and listen to fetal heartbeats before the procedures can be performed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Fri
|scientia potentia...
|221,437
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|May 18
|ScooterP3
|599
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May 15
|Paul Scott
|1
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|May 13
|Redhen
|8
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May 10
|knoe
|1
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May 3
|About time
|1
|Crazy for crawdads (May '12)
|Apr 30
|The_Dude
|6
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC