Raw: 2 Louisiana Officers Shot, Suspect Caught

2 Louisiana Officers Shot, Suspect Caught

A Louisiana State Police trooper and at least one other officer have been shot during a standoff with a man who they'd tried to serve a warrant on in rural Avoyelles Parish. Authorities say the suspect was taken into custody.

