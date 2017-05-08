Push to ban traffic cameras in Louisiana crashes in House committee
John Gallagher, executive director of the Louisiana Municipal Association, is being interviewed by Sarah Gamard, an LSU student covering the legislative session, after a House committee defeated on Monday, May 8, 2017, legislation that would have outlawed the use of ticket-writing traffic cameras. Mike Knapps, the legislative liaison for the Louisiana Association of Chiefs of Police, center, watches the conversation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Sun
|Dogen
|221,438
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|May 6
|Righteousonetc
|599
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May 3
|About time
|1
|Crazy for crawdads (May '12)
|Apr 30
|The_Dude
|6
|Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08)
|Apr 11
|Finally
|374
|Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16)
|Apr 9
|Casey
|2
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|Apr 8
|Denise
|7
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC