Proposed bill would require learning ...

Proposed bill would require learning how to interact with police to pass Louisiana driving tests

14 hrs ago

Do you know how to interact with police? That's the idea behind a proposed house bill created to help minimize the chance of traffic stops escalating. If passed, House Bill 241 would require new drivers to receive education on how to best react to police during traffic stops.

