Private prisons won't save Louisiana money, corrections chief says
Louisiana Corrections Secretary Jimmy LeBlanc, said he isn't interested in studying the privatization of more state prisons. Louisiana's prisons chief says he doesn't think it's worth it for the state even to study privatizing management at five more prisons.
