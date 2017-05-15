Prisoners, politicians mix at Capitol as Louisiana Legislature weighs criminal justice
When a task force released its recommendations in March for reducing Louisiana's prison population, Gov. John Bel Edwards summoned dozens of people to hear him tout the report. Legislators, sheriffs, district attorneys, prison reform advocates, journalists and others crowded in the governor's office suite at the Capitol to hear about the changes he would be backing .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|9 hr
|Paul Scott
|221,436
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|Mon
|Paul Scott
|1
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|May 13
|Redhen
|8
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May 10
|knoe
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|May 6
|Righteousonetc
|598
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May 3
|About time
|1
|Crazy for crawdads (May '12)
|Apr 30
|The_Dude
|6
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC