Poll finds opinions split on President Trump, Obamacare

Louisiana support for President Donald Trump is split along party and race lines, according to a recent poll from Southern Media and Opinion Research. Pollster Bernie Pinsonat says Republicans really like the President with 91 percent giving him a favorable approval rating.

