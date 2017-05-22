Police chief on leave after fatal shooting in Sabine Parish

Converse Police Chief Keith Manshack now is on paid leave after fatally shooting a Zwolle man early Sunday morning after that man got into the law officer's vehicle. DeRicco Devante Holden, 24, was pronounced dead at 1:50 a.m. at the scene of the shooting in Converse, Sabine Deputy Coroner Ron Rivers said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.