Photos: 11,000 Flags Placed in Front of State Capital Building
The Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana Chapter 1 planted 11,000 American flags at the State Capitol, representing every Louisiana citizen who died in service, Friday May 26, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La.. The Louisiana National Guard and other veterans carried the flags on a 6 mile ruck march from LSU to the State Capitol.
