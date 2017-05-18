No machine guns for Louisiana kids, House committee decides
No kids in Louisiana may be given -- let alone shoot -- a fully automatic gun, a state House committee has decided. House Bill 67 , which made it to the full House for debate on a 7-6 committee vote Thursday , criminalizes "giving, selling, donating, providing, lending, delivering or otherwise transferring" a fully automatic gun to a child 12 or younger.
