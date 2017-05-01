No charges for US police in fatal Louisiana shooting of Alton Sterling
The death of Alton Sterling, whose videotaped shooting by police in Baton Rouge last summer prompted unrest across the city, and is planning to reveal in the next 24 hours that it has closed the probe, according to four people familiar with the matter. As of Tuesday afternoon , the Sterling family had yet to be informed by the Justice Department of the decision, and it is unclear how and when the department will announce its findings.
