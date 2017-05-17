New York Times talks with Louisiana women seeking abortions
A small group of pro-life supporters picket on the edge and among supporters of Planned Parenthood during a rally attended by about 225 supporters at Duncan Plaza in New Orleans, Friday, February 10, 2017. (Photo by Ted Jackson, NOLA.com A new mini documentary from the New York Times takes a closer look at abortion in Louisiana, featuring women in various parts of the state talking about their decision to get an abortion, how accessible it is and what they think about the state's abortion laws.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Tue
|Paul Scott
|221,436
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|May 15
|Paul Scott
|1
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|May 13
|Redhen
|8
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May 10
|knoe
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|May 6
|Righteousonetc
|598
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May 3
|About time
|1
|Crazy for crawdads (May '12)
|Apr 30
|The_Dude
|6
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC