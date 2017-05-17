New York Times talks with Louisiana women seeking abortions

A small group of pro-life supporters picket on the edge and among supporters of Planned Parenthood during a rally attended by about 225 supporters at Duncan Plaza in New Orleans, Friday, February 10, 2017. (Photo by Ted Jackson, NOLA.com A new mini documentary from the New York Times takes a closer look at abortion in Louisiana, featuring women in various parts of the state talking about their decision to get an abortion, how accessible it is and what they think about the state's abortion laws.

