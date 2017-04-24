New York Times and The Times-Picayune form coastal partnership
The New York Times and The Times-Picayune have joined forces on an environmental reporting project focusing on Louisiana's coastal crisis. The Times-Picayune and The New York Times have begun a partnership that will explore the causes and potentially catastrophic effects of coastal erosion and sea level rise along the Louisiana coast.
