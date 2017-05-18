New Ruby-Kolin fire training facility first step in plans for site Future plans call for training building and a replica of a highway to train for wreck responses Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://www.thetowntalk.com/story/news/2017/05/18/new-ruby-kolin-fire-training-facility-first-step-plans-site/101797824/ The Ruby-Kolin Fire Department, also known as Rapides Parish Fire District #7, broke ground Wednesday on a new training facility. When finished, it will be available for use by departments from neighboring communities and parishes, said Chief Mike Paulk.

