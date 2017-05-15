New Louisiana Emergency Rule Extends Policyholder Compliance
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon says a new emergency rule extends the time in which flood-affected policyholders have to comply with insurance policy provisions. Emergency Rule 33 continues the provisions of previously issued Emergency Rules 28, 30 and 32 which suspend the ability of insurers to cancel or terminate policies due to the inability of policyholders in federal declared disaster areas to comply with certain policy provisions during the state of emergency.
