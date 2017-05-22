Motorcyclist dies in Pointe Coupee Parish crash
Shortly before 7:00 p.m. on May 20, troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash, involving a motorcycle on LA 415, east of LA 413 in Pointe Coupee Parish. The crash occurred as Roy was traveling eastbound on LA 415.
