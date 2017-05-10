More private prisons to be considered...

More private prisons to be considered in Louisiana legislative resolution

17 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Louisiana lawmakers are taking a new look at privatizing management of five more state prisons . The House Committee on Administration of Criminal Justice on Wednesday sent the full House a resolution asking for a study of privatization, an option not recommended by a host of other political leaders and analysts who have been pushing prison reform in recent months.

