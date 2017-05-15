Mobile refrigerants facility dedicates $300 million to Louisiana
Today, LED Secretary Don Pierson joined President and CEO Rajeev Gautam of Honeywell Performance Materials and Technologies, along with other state and local officials, to mark the completion of Honeywell's $300 million manufacturing facility for automotive refrigerants in Geismar. The new facility produces Honeywell's fast-growing Solstice HFO-1234yf refrigerant that's currently adopted in 20 million vehicles and expected to reach 40 million vehicles by year's-end.
