Mississippi house member says Louisiana leadership should be "lynched"
A Republican member of the Mississippi House of Representatives is under fire following a Facebook post in which he said Louisiana lawmakers should be "lynched" for the state's decision to take down Confederate monuments. Karl Oliver, who represents District 46 in the state of Mississippi, wrote the post on Saturday.
