Louisiana's State Roads, Bridges Are 'Embarrassing,' Engineers Say
The Advocate reports that roads were given a D grade and bridges a D-plus in the report card from the Louisiana chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers. "We are here because, for the last five years, Louisiana has ignored the signs and failed to take the necessary steps to reverse the course," Kam Movassaghi, a former Louisiana transportation secretary and executive director of the study, said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Sun
|alphaulm
|598
|Crazy for crawdads (May '12)
|Sun
|The_Dude
|6
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Apr 29
|Regolith Based Li...
|221,395
|Southeastern Louisiana University Sorority Memb... (Apr '08)
|Apr 11
|Finally
|374
|Chat and meet friends in your area... (Oct '16)
|Apr 9
|Casey
|2
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|Apr 8
|Denise
|7
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Apr 3
|On The Hoof
|3
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC