Louisiana's State Roads, Bridges Are 'Embarrassing,' Engineers Say

The Advocate reports that roads were given a D grade and bridges a D-plus in the report card from the Louisiana chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers. "We are here because, for the last five years, Louisiana has ignored the signs and failed to take the necessary steps to reverse the course," Kam Movassaghi, a former Louisiana transportation secretary and executive director of the study, said in a statement.

