Louisiana, the nation's biggest jailer, is poised to overhaul its criminal sentencing laws

"We grew old together," Clyde Giddens, 76, said of health-care orderly Donald Murray, 63, at the nursing unit of the Louisiana State Penitentiary on April 26. Murray is one of a few inmates selected to care for other aging inmates. When he was young and strong, Clyde Giddens fought with a man and stabbed him to death, leading to a life sentence for murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.