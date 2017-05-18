Louisiana, the nation's biggest jaile...

Louisiana, the nation's biggest jailer, is poised to overhaul its criminal sentencing laws

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

"We grew old together," Clyde Giddens, 76, said of health-care orderly Donald Murray, 63, at the nursing unit of the Louisiana State Penitentiary on April 26. Murray is one of a few inmates selected to care for other aging inmates. When he was young and strong, Clyde Giddens fought with a man and stabbed him to death, leading to a life sentence for murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 2 hr MIDutch 221,438
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Thu ScooterP3 599
News Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S.... May 15 Paul Scott 1
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) May 13 Redhen 8
News Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s... May 10 knoe 1
News No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case May 3 About time 1
News Crazy for crawdads (May '12) Apr 30 The_Dude 6
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,021 • Total comments across all topics: 281,130,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC