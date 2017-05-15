Louisiana tax study likely to be shelved, instead of enacted
After months of study by a blue-ribbon panel commissioned to recommend tax overhaul ideas, Louisiana's lawmakers are on track to reject most of the big-ticket concepts, sending the suggestions to the same dustbin as past studies. Few task force tax suggestions have advanced beyond their first hearings.
