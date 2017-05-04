Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice...

Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Blasts 18-Year Marijuana Prison Sentence

In 2013, Gary D. Howard was arrested with 18 grams of marijuana and in 2014, he was sentenced to 18 years in prison without the possibility of parole. This week, the Louisiana Supreme Court upheld that punishment.

