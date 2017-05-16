Louisiana Senate agrees to criminal s...

Louisiana Senate agrees to criminal sentencing law revamp

2 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

The Louisiana Senate on Tuesday approved three key bills backed by the governor to decrease the state's highest-in-the-nation incarceration rate and save millions of dollars each year. Senators voted more than two-to-one in favor of each measure Tuesday, hours after the Democratic governor announced a compromise with district attorneys.

