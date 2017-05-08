Louisiana Sen. Cassidy to appear on Kimmel tonight after smell test comment
According to a tweet, Cassidy will appear on the Kimmel show, presumably, of course, to discuss the Kimmel smell test Sen. Bill Cassidy , who proposed the "Jimmy Kimmel test" on pre-existing conditions, will appear on Kimmel's show tonight . pic.twitter.com/zWtnP2Xq3C Last week, Cassidy made some noise suggesting that the healthcare legislation needs to pass the Kimmel test after the comedian spoke out emotionally about the healthcare legislation that was moving in the House of Representatives.
