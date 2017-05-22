Louisiana Seafood Cook-off leaves New...

Louisiana Seafood Cook-off leaves New Orleans for Lafayette

The Louisiana Seafood Cook-off, long held during the New Orleans Wine and Food Experience 's Grand Tasting event in the Crescent City, is moving to Lafayette in 2017. The cook-off was created in 2004 by the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board to promote consumption of Gulf of Mexico seafood.

