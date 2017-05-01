Louisiana Scraps Gross Receipts Tax Proposal
It was a busy time last week in Baton Rouge, where legislators on Monday and Tuesday heard testimony on Governor John Bel Edward's proposed gross receipts tax, dubbed the "Commercial Activity Tax" . The bill ultimately was withdrawn by its sponsor, as covered here by Maria Koklanaris at State Tax Notes : [Rep.] Jones pulled the bill after two days of overwhelmingly negative testimony before the Ways and Means Committee.
