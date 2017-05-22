Louisiana politician Scott Angelle named head of federal offshore oil safety agency

Breaux Bridge native Scott Angelle , who served eight years as state Department of Natural Resources secretary and four as a member of the Louisiana Public Service Commission, has been named director of the federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement , the agency that oversees offshore oil and gas safety. "Scott Angelle brings a wealth of experience to BSEE, having spent many years working for the safe and efficient energy production of both Louisiana's and our country's offshore resources," said Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke in a news release announcing the appointment.

