Louisiana politician Scott Angelle na...

Louisiana politician Scott Angelle named head of federal offshore oil safety agency

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Breaux Bridge native Scott Angelle , who served eight years as state Department of Natural Resources secretary and four as a member of the Louisiana Public Service Commission, has been named director of the federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement , the agency that oversees offshore oil and gas safety. "Scott Angelle brings a wealth of experience to BSEE, having spent many years working for the safe and efficient energy production of both Louisiana's and our country's offshore resources," said Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke in a news release announcing the appointment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Sun Dogen 221,438
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) May 18 ScooterP3 599
News Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S.... May 15 Paul Scott 1
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) May 13 Redhen 8
News Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s... May 10 knoe 1
News No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case May 3 About time 1
News Crazy for crawdads (May '12) Apr 30 The_Dude 6
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,015 • Total comments across all topics: 281,204,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC