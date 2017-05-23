Louisiana parolees would have to pay for their supervisors' raises, under legislation
Louisiana state Rep. Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, has sponsored a bill to increase a monthly fee on parolees to pay for a raise for parole and probation officers. A scheme to make people on parole and probation pay more in fees, despite evidence that financial burdens often land parolees back in prison in Louisiana, continues to gain traction in the Louisiana Legislature.
