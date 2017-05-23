Louisiana minimum wage increase fails...

Louisiana minimum wage increase fails in Senate committee

Gov. John Bel Edwards ' push to raise Louisiana's minimum wage crashed again in the Senate on Wednesday , leaving the state's lowest-wage workers to be paid at the federal rate of $7.25 per hour. The Finance Committee voted 7-3 against the proposal from Sen. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans.

