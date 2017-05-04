Louisiana man accused of having child pornography arrested
A Louisiana man has been charged with dozens of counts of child pornography after incriminating videos and photos were found on his cellphone. KPLC-TV reports 46-year-old Ivy R. Monceaux was charged Tuesday with 46 counts of pornography involving juveniles.
