Louisiana man accused of having child pornography arrested

A Louisiana man has been charged with dozens of counts of child pornography after incriminating videos and photos were found on his cellphone. KPLC-TV reports 46-year-old Ivy R. Monceaux was charged Tuesday with 46 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

