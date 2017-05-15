Louisiana looks poised to pass 'histo...

Louisiana looks poised to pass 'historic' criminal justice reform, reduce prison population

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Louisiana looks poised to pass a criminal justice package that will save the state $78 million over 10 years. announced a compromise that is expected to reduce Louisiana's prison population by 10 percent and save the state $78 million over the next 10 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Tue Paul Scott 221,436
News Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S.... Mon Paul Scott 1
Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14) May 13 Redhen 8
News Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s... May 10 knoe 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) May 6 Righteousonetc 598
News No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case May 3 About time 1
News Crazy for crawdads (May '12) Apr 30 The_Dude 6
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,120 • Total comments across all topics: 281,073,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC