Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus speaks out following House approval of House Bill 71

9 hrs ago

As the House of Representatives passed a bill that would stop the removal of confederate monuments, the Louisiana legislative Black Caucus held a press conference to voice their concern about the passing of a bill the caucus says turns back the clock on race relations in Louisiana. In the rotunda of the rotunda of the State Capital, the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus Chairman, Joseph Bouie Jr. spoke on behalf of the caucus.

