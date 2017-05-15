Louisiana lawmakers vote to make it harder to remove Confederate monuments
Confederate monument supporters wait for protesters to arrive at the statue of Robert E. Lee in downtown New Orleans. CREDIT: Aviva Shen They've lost in state, federal, and civil court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|6 hr
|Paul Scott
|221,436
|Revamped "Anti-Science" Education Bills in U.S....
|21 hr
|Paul Scott
|1
|Is Rev. Gabriel Swaggart Teaching False Things? (Jul '14)
|May 13
|Redhen
|8
|Police: Louisiana boy dies after accidentally s...
|May 10
|knoe
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|May 6
|Righteousonetc
|598
|No Charges for Officers in Alton Sterling Case
|May 3
|About time
|1
|Crazy for crawdads (May '12)
|Apr 30
|The_Dude
|6
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC