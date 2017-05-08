Louisiana Lawmakers Vote To Keep Corporal Punishment In Schools
Individual school districts can continue to use their own discretion on whether and how to physically punish misbehaving children. Currently, 38 of the state's 69 public school districts allow schools to use corporal punishment, the outlet reported.
