Louisiana Jazz Ensemble to perform in...

Louisiana Jazz Ensemble to perform in Baku

Read more: Today.Az

Baku's residents and guests will have a chance to enjoy the vibrant, syncopated and lyrical jazz music as "Louisiana Jazz Ensemble" will perform in the International Mugham Center on May 24. The ensemble's visit to Baku will take place at the invitation of ADA University. The concert will be held with the support of the International Mugham Center, Trend Life reported.

